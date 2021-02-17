Nintendo Direct showing off Smash Bros. updates, early 2021 games happening today

Nintendo is continuing their relatively steady stream of Nintendo Direct livestreams with a brand new event scheduled for… today!
Apparently running around 50 minutes with a focus on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and new games headed to the Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021, the new Nintendo Direct event will kick off on February 17th, 2021 at 2pm PT/5pm ET. Maybe we’ll see a few surprises in there… hopefully?!
Check out the placeholder livestream below.
Nintendo Direct 2.17.2021:
