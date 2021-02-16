Marvel’s Avengers next-gen update, Hawkeye content to launch March 18th, 2021

Attention all Marvel’s Avengers owners, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have definitely not forgotten about you.
The next generation update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles that has been promised since before the launch of the game is set to hit Marvel’s Avengers on March 18th, 2021. They also confirmed that playable character Hawkeye, as part of the free Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect content drop, will also be launching at the same time.
Check out some screens and the fresh trailer showing off the update below.
Marvel’s Avengers next-gen, Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect screens:
Today, SQUARE ENIX announced that Marvel’s Avengers launches on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on March 18, 2021 alongside the second new playable Super Hero for the game: Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, the unmatched archer with unerring precision. Players who own the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game can upgrade to the full next-gen version at no additional cost* and transfer their save game to keep their progress.
Clint Barton will bring his unique talents to the game’s roster as part of Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect at no cost to owners of the core game on all platforms. In addition to a new playable Super Hero and the new chapter in the game’s ongoing Avengers Initiative story, Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect also introduces a powerful new villain: Maestro, a version of Hulk with Bruce Banner’s brains and the Hulk’s strengths and abilities, now driven mad in an apocalyptic future.