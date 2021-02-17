Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 2 Cinematic Trailer is live

Activision and team yesterday dropped off a fresh new action-packed trailer showcasing a bit of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 content in the form of a cinematic trailer.
Make sure to get all the details at the official Call of Duty blog here as well. Season 2 officially goes live on February 25th, 2021.
Season Two Cinematic Trailer | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone:
Get ready to descend into the heart of the Golden Triangle as Frank Woods and his team go on the hunt for Russell Adler, who went missing at the end of Season One after being captured by Stitch. But the strike team finds a new adversary in the form of Kapono “Naga” Vang, a ruthless trafficker of Nova 6.
Season Two officially launches in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on February 25.