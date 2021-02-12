NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… new gameplay footage… re-arranged tracks

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is apparently coming along quite well so Square Enix dropped off not one, but 4 new videos showing off both new gameplay footage along with and newly re-arranged audio tracks.
Make sure to check out that new nine-minute+ long Barren Temple gameplay footage below, and read on for more info.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… hits the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 23rd, 2021.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… The Barren Temple Gameplay:
SQUARE ENIX today revealed new gameplay featuring upgraded visuals, combat, and re-arranged music tracks for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the modern re-telling of NieR Replicant rebuilt for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC (Steam). The video showcases the protagonist, in his youth, as he visits the desert kingdom of Façade with a team of unlikely companions—the fierce warrior Kainé and magical tome Grimoire Weiss. Following his visit, he investigates the Barren Temple, where his exploration culminates in a boss battle against a swarm of mysterious, sentient cubes.The “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… The Barren Temple Gameplay Video” is available at: https://youtu.be/uB3B-
pXihowSQUARE ENIX also released videos showcasing newly re-arranged tracks of fan-favorites from NieR Replicant. The videos include full versions of “Snow in Summer” and “Kainé,” as well as a sampling of 10 Weiss Edition Arrangement tracks featured in the special Soundtrack CD Set included in the limited White Snow Edition of the game.
- The “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Soundtrack Weiss Edition “Snow in Summer” (Another Edit Version)” video is available at: https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=7RphcLV-QkQ
- The “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Soundtrack Weiss Edition “Kainé” (Another Edit Version)” video is available at: https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=p9T1TTk5yO4
- The “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Soundtrack Weiss Edition Disc 2 Samples” video is available at: https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=Gag5JExJrBE
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will launch for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X and PC (Steam) on April 23, 2021. The game is rated M (Mature).