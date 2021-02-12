Trials of Mana tops 1 million units worldwide

Square Enix today announced that Trials of Mana, the 3D remake of Seiken Densetsu 3, has topped 1 million units worldwide since its April 2020 release. Impressive! Check out our impressions here of course to see what we thought of it.
See the announcement from Square Enix below, and a congratulatory piece of art too.
SQUARE ENIX announced that sales of Trials of Mana, the full-3D remake of the beloved classic, have surpassed one million units shipped and downloaded worldwide. To commemorate the milestone, the team released a brand-new illustration for fans, featuring the vibrant cast of characters celebrating the game’s success.
Originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3 in 1995, Trials of Mana is a full, high-definition remake of the third entry in the classic Mana series. The game immerses players in an unforgettable adventure filled with exciting gameplay, memorable heroes and villains. Players will craft varying experiences by selecting a party of three from six unique protagonists as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime, upgrading their characters’ classes into more powerful forms, learning over 300 different abilities, and discovering a world of secrets and mysteries to explore. Additionally, after finishing the game, players can discover an exciting new playable chapter not found in the original release, in which they can unlock brand-new classes, and challenge a powerful new threat. Patch 1.1.0 was also recently released for Trials of Mana in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the original game, featuring a number of game content updates and additions for players, such as a new “No Future” difficulty mode, additional New Game Plus options and more.
Trials of Mana is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Steam.