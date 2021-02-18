Mario Golf: Super Rush teeing up for a June 25th release

We’re always on the lookout for a new Mario Golf-style game, so the newly announced Mario Golf: Super Rush couldn’t come at a better time!
First revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday, Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to tee up for the Nintendo Switch on June 25th, 2021. The game will include a Story Mode, more than a few local and online multiplayer modes, Joy-Con controller motion controls and all new locations, features and more.
Check out the first screens and trailer below, and stay tuned for more info and details as the weather warms up.
Mario Golf: Super Rush screens:
Mario Golf: Super Rush – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch:
Tee off in the latest installment of the Mario Golf series, coming to Nintendo Switch this year. In the Mario Golf: Super Rush game, enjoy golfing with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters through a variety of lush, scenic courses. Mario Golf: Super Rush features several local* and online** multiplayer modes, including Speed Golf, which finds players teeing off at the same time and racing to the green. The game also features a Story Mode, starring your Mii character as they interact with Mushroom Kingdom characters, compete in golf challenges and earn experience points to power-up stats. You can even use motion controls by holding the Joy-Con controller as a golf club! The fairway opens for players on June 25. Pre-order today!