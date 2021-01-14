Nintendo eShop Update – Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Bullet Trail, PLOID

Attention all you new Nintendo Switch owners (and millions of existing players as well), there’s a pretty robust selection of new digital titles available to download this week from the eShop.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is a fun one, as detailed in our review. There also more than a few others including Clumsy Rush, Danger Gazers, Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker, Rhythm Fighter, Bullet Trail and more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – Team up with friends and combine your skills to battle your way through waves of tough enemies, or compete with them in awesome mini-games like Dodgeball, all on your way to defeat the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes. This Complete Edition includes the remaster of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game and its original DLCs, the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells Add-On Packs. Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat-’em-up inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
- Digital Spotlight
- Super Mario Odyssey – The new year is a great time to embark on another adventure with Mario. Thanks to his pal Cappy, in Super Mario Odyssey, Mario can control certain objects and enemies, including familiar faces like Goombas, Bullet Bills and Chain Chomps. With just a flick of the wrist, you can toss the hat-shaped hero to take over. You can even take control of a towering T-Rex and wreak havoc on anything that stands in your way! Besides the cool new Cappy abilities, Mario also has his classic medley of moves, like jump, wall jump, triple jump, ground pound and backwards somersault. Navigate a sprawling variety of worlds packed with secrets and smiles. Super Mario Odyssey is currently available in Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Let the Gains Begin! – Turn up the heat with the free No Mercy DLC for Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. This intense workout will see your instructor get a little feisty to push you past that plateau. Get ready for a fierce regimen when Janice, Martina and Sophie take their gloves off and give you the extra motivation you need. They’ll be entering the ring to join the ruthless versions of Lin, Evan, Karen and Hiro, who just launched last month. Don’t worry, you can always change back to mellower versions of your trainer whenever you feel like cooling off. The No Mercy DLC is currently available for free in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- New Year, New Sale! – Along with the new year, a new sale has arrived on Nintendo Switch games! Starting now and running until Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, take advantage of a New Year sale in Nintendo eShop to get up to 30% off the digital versions of Nintendo Switch games, including critically acclaimed titles like Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Super Mario Maker 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. It’s a great chance to work on that New Year’s resolution to play more games! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 16-Bit Soccer
- ACT IT OUT XL! A Game of Charades
- Arcade Archives Rod Land
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom
- Bullet Trail
- Clay Skeet Shooting – Available Jan. 17
- Clumsy Rush
- Danger Gazers
- Dirt Trackin Sprint Cars
- Down in Bermuda
- Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.2 Adventurer’s Days-
- Knight with Tactics
- Life of Fly
- Maze with cube
- My Hidden Things
- My Magic Florist – Available Jan. 15
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition
- PING REDUX
- PLOID
- Red Colony – Available Jan. 18
- Rhythm Fighter
- Shadow Gangs
- Solar Blast – Available Jan. 15
- Spinny’s Journey – Available Jan. 18
- Virtual Battle
- Wacky Run
- War Truck Simulator – Available Jan. 19
- WRITHE – Available Jan. 15
- Zotrix Starglider