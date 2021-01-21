Nintendo eShop Update – Cyber Shadow, Hitman 3, Gradiently, Unspottable

There’s a massive quantity of new downloadable Nintendo eShop titles hitting the storefront this week, and it’s difficult to make heads or tails on where to start.
Some of the highlights are probably Cyber Shadow and Hitman 3 (the online cloud version), along with Gradiently, Unspottable, Battle for Blood, Her Love in the Force and quite a bit more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Cyber Shadow – The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential ninja action game. Cyber Shadow will be available on Jan. 26.
- HITMAN 3 – CLOUD VERSION – Agent 47 returns! Embark on an intimate journey of darkness and hope in this dramatic conclusion to the HITMAN trilogy. Experience a globetrotting adventure across a tactile and immersive world that offers unparalleled player choice and replayability. Strike from the shadows anytime, anywhere.*
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 12 Labours of Hercules III: Girl Power
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden
- ADVERSE – Available Jan. 22
- Air Bounce – The Jump ’n’ Run Challenge
- Arcade Archives Cosmo Police Galivan
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy – Available Jan. 26
- Balancelot – Available Jan. 22
- Battle for Blood – Available Jan. 22
- Bezier: Second Edition
- Bouncing Hero
- CATTCH – Available Jan. 22
- Chess Royal
- Colorful Colore – Available Jan. 22
- EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK-
- Frodoric The Driver
- G-MODE Archives25 Topolon
- Ghostanoid
- Gradiently – Available Jan. 22
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 5.5
- Her Love in the Force
- Jiffy
- Legend of Numbers – Available Jan. 23
- Loot Hero DX
- Missile Dancer
- Neoverse Trinity Edition
- Nosferatu Lilinor
- Rock ’N Racing Bundle Off Road & Grand Prix – Available Jan. 22
- Sally Face
- Shing!
- Silver Screen Story
- SOLAS 128 – Available Jan. 25
- Tadpole Treble Encore
- The Game is ON
- The Unexpected Quest – Available Jan. 23
- Timothy and the Mysterious Forest – Available Jan. 22
- Unspottable
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF
- Ziggy the Chaser – Available Jan. 26
- Zombie Apocalypse – Available Jan. 26
* You can only download a free launcher application to test the game for a limited amount of time. This game uses cloud streaming technology, and you require a persistent high-speed internet connection to play the game. If your internet connection becomes unstable, the service will disconnect after a few minutes. Please use the free launcher application to test the availability and quality of the service for your region.