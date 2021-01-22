Celebrate Liyue’s Lantern Rite in Genshin Impact’s 1.3 update, out Feb. 3rd

Players who have conquered the Dragonspire mountain range and got top scores in the Hypostatic Symphony event will not need to fret about finding things to do in the world of Teyvat as the latest update for Genshin Impact will be dropping February 3rd. Somewhat in sync with the Chinese Lunar New Year, players will be able to celebrate new year in the Liyue region as the Lantern Rite begins.
Assist the town folks with preparations, enjoy the sight of lanterns hung by the citizenry as they send their wishes to the heavens. Partake in the Theater Mechanicus, a tower defense style minigame which will only be available during the festival. Participation will not be a completely altruistic affair, but in fact quite beneficial to players as a slew of resources will be rewarded to players. Most notable would be over 1600 primogems which will be doled out in the Intertwined Fates daily check In and the opportunity to recruit a Liyue based 4 star character absolutely free to fill out your roster or to strengthen the constellation of a character you’ve previously recruited.
Celebrations aside the update will bring in some quality of life updates such as a bestiary and more alchemic options will be available to transmute elemental materials from one type to another if certain elemental bosses are too tough for you to tackle (I’m looking at you Rhodeia of Loch).
Finally no update could be complete without a new character to acquire and this one brings Xiao, an Anemo based spearman who can increase his strength by draining his own health. You will also learn more about this adeptus warrior through a series of missions.
Anyone who is interested in seeing more of what this update will offer can view the trailer MiHoYo has prepared or skim through the press release, both presented below.
Version 1.3 “All That Glitters” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
Genshin Impact’s 1.3 screens:
Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo today revealed details about Genshin Impact’s Version 1.3 update, scheduled to arrive on Feb. 3, 2021. In the game’s first update of 2021, the world of Teyvat will also be welcoming the new year as Travelers celebrate one of Liyue’s oldest traditions — the Lantern Rite. Travelers can look forward to delving deeper into Liyue’s rich history and culture and stocking up on resources for future adventures.
The game has been rated T for Teen by ESRB on PS4 and PC, 9+ on iOS, and 12+ on Google Play.