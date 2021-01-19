Balan Wonderworld demo launching on January 28th

Square Enix today announced that they are preparing to roll out a demo for the much anticipated action/adventure/platformer Balan Wonderworld for basically every platform possible.
The demo, which is scheduled to launch on January 28th, will show off the single and co-op gameplay, a number of worlds and levels, and some gorgeous visuals.
Balan Wonderworld launches on March 26th, 2021 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam. Check out the details and some screenshots below.
Balan Wonderworld screens:
Today SQUARE ENIX announced that a free demo will be released next week for BALAN WONDERWORLD – the all-new action-platformer from the creators of Sonic the Hedgehog. The demo will be available to play from January 28th, allowing players to experience two hours of BALAN WONDERWORLD gameplay ahead of its March 26th release date. The demo can be enjoyed with friends and family in local co-op mode or in single player mode and will be available on each platform that the full game will be released on.
Demo Release Date: Midnight, Thursday January 28
* The Steam edition will be available for download from 5pm, Thursday 28th January.
Platforms: PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4/
Nintendo Switch/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Steam
Two players can explore the game as the stars of the show Leo and Emma in local co-op mode, combining abilities from different costumes to access new paths that are unavailable in solo play! Simply connect a second controller and push any button on it to activate co-op mode. Using a range of costume abilities, players will be able to collect Balan Statues in each stage as well as access the hidden Balan’s Bout mini-games. The demo will feature three of BALAN WONDERWORLD’s twelve magical worlds:
World 1 – The Man Who Rages Against the Storm
Playable Areas: Act 1, Act 2, Boss Battle
World One is set in a beautiful farm, made up of rolling hills and giant crops. This mysterious world is woven from the memories inside Jose Gallard’s heart, a farmer whose beautiful cornfield is struck by a storm. The boss lurking in the depths of Jose’s world is Barktholomew, the embodiment of Jose’s despair after seeing his cornfield being destroyed.
Make use of a range of costumes to successfully complete this level, including the Jumping Jack costume that allows players to jump to places they just can’t quite reach and the Dainty Dragon costume that uses its fiery breath to clear obstacles in its path!
World 4 – The Boy Who Would be One with the Wind
Playable Areas: Act 1
World Four takes place in a fantastical setting born from the heart of Chang Haoyu and his love of the open sky, where bicycle parts and floating islands of all sizes are scattered through the sky.
Costumes in this world that could come in handy include the Soaring Sheep costume that can float away by puffing up its fluffy fleece, and the Aero Acrobat costume that can soar through the sky and aim kicks at balloons and enemies!
World 6 – The Girl and the Kitten
Playable Areas: Act 1
World Six follows the story of Cass Milligan, depicting the town where she meets a cute kitten. In this magical world built from Cass Milligan’s fond memories, candy pieces and books float in the air and there are mysterious buildings full of moving gears.
Costumes that will help players solve mysteries and perform powerful attacks include the Gear Prince costume that can spin switches with the gear on its stomach to operate machinery, and the Pumpkin Puncher costume that can shoot a rocket punch!
Players will also be granted access to the Isle of Tims – a base area and gateway to the three mysterious worlds. Here, players will meet the magical creatures called Tims; whose powerful abilities can help Leo and Emma as they explore each world and battle Negati! On the Isle of Tims, players can also harvest magical droplets from the colourful flower patches found around the island. These droplets can be fed to Tims in order to evolve their abilities.
BALAN WONDERWORLD will release March 26th, 2021 and can be pre-ordered here. Physical copies of the game also include a collectible Balan Theatre ticket, while supplies last.