One of the last people of Japanese descent, the fan wielding combatant Anji Moto will return in Guilty Gear -Strive-, the 7th mainline iteration of Arc System Works’ premiere fighting title. Having been absent from play since Guilty Gear XX, the developers have taken upon themselves to remind players of how this character will look and play in this in depth trailer. Anji’s fighting style looks practically like traditional dance, with graceful swings of his fans and twirls his body…usually to deadly effect.
Strive has already seen the return of long time favorites such as May and Chipp Zanuff as well as the introduction of new characters like the vampiric samurai, Nagoriyuki and the presidential guard with a spirit wolf, Giovanna. Character announcement trailers have been released in line with major fighting game tournaments since the game’s announcement in early 2019, however this was interrupted thanks to the pandemic. With four months to go before the title is released, Arc System Works notes this latest trailer, the 15th and last member of the core roster will be revealed in February. Will it be a returning favorite or a newcomer that has been hinted at other canon materials? Either way those who are ready to rock can do so when Guilty Gear -Strive- releases on the PC, PlayStation 4 and 5 on April 9th 2021.
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Trailer#7:
