Nintendo eShop Update – 8-Bit Farm, FUSER, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Survival 

There’s quite a solid list of new Nintendo eShop titles to consider picking up this week, so if you’re bored and have some eShop cash burning a hole in your virtual pocket, take a look at what’s new.
A few highlights for the week include 8-Bit Farm, FUSER, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Café Enchanté, Survival, What The Fork, Chicken Police – Paint it RED! and even a Nintendo 3DS release: Bricks Defender 3.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Sakuna finds herself banished from her opulent celestial home to an island overrun with demons. She must rediscover her birthright as the daughter of a warrior god and harvest goddess by weathering the elements, fighting monsters and cultivating rice, the source of her power. By her side in this forbidding place is her guardian, Tama, and a group of outcast humans. Together, these unlikely companions must join hands to tame both the soil and the demons of Hinoe Island. Discover the true power of rice with both side-scrolling action and 3D simulation-style gameplay. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be available on Nov. 10.
- FUSER – From the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central comes FUSER – a nonstop virtual music festival where you control the music! Combine elements of the world’s most popular songs to create your own sound. You can even partner with friends on epic collaborations, then share your amazing mixes and headlining performances with the world. FUSER is now available for pre-order and will be launching on Nov. 10.
Activities:
- A Chance to Sport Your Island Style With a My Nintendo Sweepstakes – It’s the final week to enter the My Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fall Sweepstakes! Redeem your Platinum Points by Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT for a chance to win* a package of themed prizes, including items like the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Official Companion Guide and a Nook Inc. Aloha shirt. Dress like you’re on your very own island getaway and spread some of that unique island spirit this fall!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 8-Bit Farm
- Adventure Llama
- Arcade Archives 64th. STREET
- AXES
- Battle Hunters
- Café Enchanté
- Car Driving School Simulator
- Chess Minimal – Available Nov. 6
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
- Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
- Descenders – Available Nov. 6
- Dragon Lapis
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days-
- Iris and the Giant
- L.O.L. Surprise! Remix: We Rule The World
- Memoranda – Available Nov. 6
- My Little Dog Adventure
- My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure
- Oneiros – Available Nov. 6
- Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay – Available Nov. 6
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip – Available Nov. 7
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + – Available Nov. 6
- Salad Bar Tycoon – Available Nov. 6
- Seven Knights -Time Wanderer-
- Slots of the Season – Available Nov. 6
- Speed 3: Grand Prix – Available Nov. 10
- Survival – Available Nov. 6
- Tennis World Tour 2
- TENS!
- The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
- Trail Boss BMX – Available Nov. 6
- Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition – Available Nov. 6
- What The Fork
- World Of Solitaire – Available Nov. 6
- YesterMorrow
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on 3DS:
* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.