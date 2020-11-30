DOOM Eternal hits the Nintendo Switch on December 8th

We weren’t sure if DOOM Eternal would ever really launch for the Nintendo Switch, but here we are… with a December 8th, 2020 release date, a new trailer, screens and game info from Bethesda.
Panic Button, the developer who handled previous Bethesda Switch ports have worked their magic bringing the latest and greatest DOOM title to the portable/console hybrid with seemingly solid visual results, online play, Joy-Con motion controls and more. The game will be available via the eShop only, so make sure to clear off that internal memory and SD card before picking up a digital copy when it launches.
Check out the details and media below.
DOOM Eternal Nintendo Switch trailer:
DOOM Eternal Nintendo Switch screens:
DOOM Eternal, the critically acclaimed and award-winning shooter from id Software and nominated in 4 categories at the 2020 Game Awards including Game of the Year and Action Game of the Year, launches digitally on Nintendo Switch on December 8.
Developed in partnership with Panic Button – the studio behind the Nintendo Switch ports of DOOM (2016), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood – players can experience the epic single-player campaign at home or on the go.
Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal with the next leap in first-person combat powered by idTech 7. Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns, new abilities and more, you’re the greatest demon slayer in existence.
Motion Aiming arrives for DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch, a control option that utilizes the built-in gyroscope of the Joy-Con. The option can be used in conjunction with traditional aiming using the controller’s analog stick for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy.
Players can also test their skill in BATTLEMODE, a 2 vs. 1 online multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match.