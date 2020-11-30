«

»

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle dropping into retail right now

Categories:

News

November 30th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


Nintendo this morning revealed a brand new Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat bundle that just so happens to be dropping into retailers beginning today — just in time for the Cyber Monday festivities.

Sporting a specially designed Fortnite Wildcat-themed Nintendo Switch dock and Joy-Con color combo, pre-installed copy of Fortnite with cosmetic items and 2,000 V-Bucks, the bundle is now available at many retailers for $299.

There’s a heck of a lot of Switch game Cyber Monday sales also, as you can see in the chart below, so take advantage of those as well.

Fortnite fans, rejoice! (And while you’re at it, show off your best emotes!) Starting now, a special Fortnite Nintendo Switch bundle will be available to purchase at select retailers at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The bundle represents a great value, and includes a uniquely decorated Nintendo Switch system with special art on the system and Nintendo Switch dock, a yellow Joy-Con (L) and blue Joy-Con (R), the Fortnite game pre-installed, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle. The Wildcat Bundle is an in-game pack that includes cosmetic items like the Sleek Strike Back Bling and the Wildcat Outfit. For a list of participating retailers, visit https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/deals.

“When playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, players have the option to drop into battles whenever and from wherever they want – whether it’s in TV or handheld mode,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “For families looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system this holiday, this bundle is the ideal gift for the Fortnite fan in their lives, or even someone who’s looking to try the game out for the first time.”

In addition to the Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, Nintendo is hosting a Cyber Deals sale from now until Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, offering discounts on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games.

Game Discount
MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order 20%
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 40%
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening 33%
Cuphead 25%
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 33%
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country 33%
Hades 20%
Super Mario Party 33%
Just Dance 2021 40%
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 50%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection 50%
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED 50%
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 50%
DOOM 50%
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 60%
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers 50%
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 20%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus 50%
The Outer Worlds 50%
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 50%
Two Point Hospital 50%
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore 33%
The Last Campfire 30%
DAEMON X MACHINA 33%
Catherine: Full Body 40%
LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition 40%
Burnout Paradise Remastered 40%
New Super Lucky’s Tale 30%
CARRION 25%
SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy 40%
Knights and Bikes 25%
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido 50%
The Long Dark 33%
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50%
SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog 2 25%
SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD 40%
RUINER 50%
The Wonderful 101: Remastered 32%
Castle Crashers Remastered 40%
Terraria 50%
WHAT THE GOLF? 30%
Slay the Spire 40%
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch 70%
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse 50%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled 49%
Mortal Kombat 11 70%
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition 30%
Fe 75%
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 50%
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 35%
Katana ZERO 40%
Coffee Talk 25%
Superliminal 30%
SUPERHOT 40%

Digital versions of additional titles, such as UndertaleRune Factory 4 SpecialHollow Knight and others are also featured in promotions through select retailers.

For those looking to pick up a gift for an Animal Crossing fan this year or even jump in on the fun themselves, The Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition system is also available at participating retailers for purchase at a suggested retail price of $299.99. The system features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy. Start feeling those tranquil island vibes with the inviting imagery of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Buy Now
See larger image

Nintendo Switch – Wildcat Bundle Fortnite Edition w/ adaptor (Console)

Manufacturer:  Nintendo
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $444.99 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , ,