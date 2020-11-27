A Short Hike review for Nintendo Switch, PC

ATGames Legends Ultimate Arcade Cabinet review Sorry Arcade1Up, ATGames may be the new leader in the home arcade machine market...

Blind Men review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switc… Just your typical Cold War visual novel about a young, gay wannabe-supervillain looking for love and world domination. ..

The Pathless review for PS5, PS4 A game that’s as much about the journey (and, kind of, Journey) as the destination...