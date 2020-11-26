«

Nintendo eShop Update – Empire of Sin

November 26th, 2020

by Matthew Pollesel


Much of the United States may be somewhere between a turkey coma and a Black Friday shopping spree, but that’s not stopping the Switch from getting a whole bunch of new releases. Turn-based strategy game Empire of Sin is the big-ish name coming out this week, but there’s plenty more arriving on the eShop over the next seven days. See the full list below!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • Empire of Sin – A new strategy game brought to you by Romero Games and Paradox Interactive, Empire of Sin puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of Prohibition-era Chicago. Slip into the shoes of one of fourteen historically inspired mob bosses such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair or Goldie Garneau and assemble a rag-tag gang, build and manage your criminal empire and defend your turf. Slug it out in turn-based combat to expand your territory – or send a message to opposing gangs. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there. Break a leg! Empire of Sin will be available on Dec. 1.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

