Bungie dives deeper into Destiny 2: Beyond Light

During their usual Thursday “This Week at Bungie” information session, Bungie dropped off a virtual ton of new Destiny 2: Beyond Light details.
Beyond reiterating their content map (see below), and giving us some Beyond Light behind the scenes in the ViDoc, they have also dropped off a dramatic new Launch Trailer, also embedded below. Phew.
The TWAB update also went very deep into changes that the game will see, all around, from the base system’s economy, loot, progression updates, reward changes, materials, bounties, season pass, Eververse and so much more. Cloning that update below wouldn’t do it justice, so make sure to head over to the blog post right here.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Launch Trailer:
Bungie ViDoc – Forged in the Storm:
It’s time to look at where you’ve been and to understand where your road leads. As your journey continues, you will carry the Light into the Darkness and see how much farther there is to go. Eyes up, Guardian – Darkness is here, and a new era is nigh.” The frontier of Europa holds many lost secrets from the past, including the dark power of Stasis. Work with the mysterious Exo Stranger to harness this new power before Eramis, the Kell of Darkness, bestows it on her Fallen forces. Grow your arsenal, command Stasis, and go beyond the Light.
Stay tuned for more Destiny 2: Beyond Light coverage soon.