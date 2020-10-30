Genshin Impact 1.1 releases on 11/11

Genshin Impact, the free to play open world action RPG which has generated over 100 million dollar within the first two weeks of release has already primed new content for travelers to enjoy.
Update 1.1 which is scheduled to release on November 11th 2020, will usher in new systems such as the Reputation system which will bring deeping gameplay and relations to the two major cities which are currently available in the game. Quality of life features such as a mobile waypoint, portable stove, oculus stone as well as treasure tracking tools will make traversing Teyvat a lot easier. Those looking for more quest content will also be pleased as the penultimate chapter of Liyue storyline as well as a 2 week seasonal event which will reward a 4 star character will be part of the package.
More details regarding this update can be found in the press release posted below.
Genshin Impact 1.1 screens:
Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo today revealed details of the upcoming Version 1.1 update to Genshin Impact. The update, titled “A New Star Approaches,” comes to PC, Android, iOS and PlayStation®4 on November 11. Genshin Impact is also playable on PlayStation®5 via backwards compatibility with improved graphics and faster load times.
Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world action RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler,” who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of the lost sibling and unveils the mysterious secrets of Teyvat along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven major cities in Teyvat, each home to unique cultures, stories, and vast surrounding landscapes, and offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets, and hidden treasures for players to discover. Further cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released as the game progresses.
The upcoming update brings a series of brand-new quests to the game, including the grand finale to the Liyue chapter of the main storyline. A total of four new playable characters will also be added to the game, including two 5-star characters, “Childe” and Zhongli. “Childe” is a Hydro archer with the ability to switch between melee and ranged combat modes, while Zhongli is a Geo polearm user who deals immense area of effect damage, possesses strong defensive abilities, and has the power to petrify his enemies. Two new 4-star characters, Xinyan and Diona, offer opportunities for players to further diversify their party of four for more effective elemental combos and combat strategies.
Meanwhile, Version 1.1 will also feature Genshin Impact’s first seasonal event, Unreconciled Stars, which calls on all players to fight back against a sudden and terrible catastrophe facing Teyvat. During the two-week event, players can accomplish a series of new quests, take part in a range of new co-op challenges, and earn rich rewards including the 4-star character Fischl.
A brand new per-city “Reputation” system will also be introduced in this version of Genshin Impact, allowing the Traveler to gradually build up their reputation as they delve into each region and unlock bountiful rewards and brand-new, region-exclusive items and customizations. New tools, such as a portable waypoint, portable stove, treasure compass, and oculus resonance stones, will be particularly useful for exploring, surviving, and battling across the vast lands of Teyvat.
