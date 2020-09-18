Xbox Series X|S pre-orders officially begin on September 22nd

In case you’ve missed the big news… PlayStation 5 pre-orders are now out in the wild, and Microsoft is gearing up for their official pre-order campaign for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-gen consoles.
Thanks to some retailers opening up pre-orders at random times the evening before they were officially supposed to, the first wave of PS5 availability was chaotic to say the least. Microsoft is attempting to keep a lid on their campaign until precisely September 22nd, 2020 at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET which will hopefully result in better availability, but with those buyer bots out there, we’ll have to see.
See the official worldwide pre-order details from Microsoft below!
On November 10, a new generation of console gaming begins. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will deliver players the most performant, immersive and compatible next-generation console gaming experiences ever.
Next week, beginning September 22, you’ll be able to pre-order both Xbox Series X, our most powerful console ever made, and Xbox Series S, our smallest console ever delivering next-generation performance at a more affordable price. Xbox Series S and Series X will be available in 37 countries on November 10, and 41 countries by this holiday. You can secure your place in the next generation by pre-ordering Xbox Series X at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) or Xbox Series S at $299 (Estimated Retail Price), or for a low monthly price through Xbox All Access. Or grab both, if that’s your thing!
Beginning on September 22, you’ll be able to pre-order Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S online at the following retailers:
– United States (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers
– Canada (8AM PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers
– UK (8AM BST): Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers
– Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers
– New Zealand (8AM NZST): Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers
Across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, you can pre-order online starting at 9AM CEST at Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers. Retailers and availability may differ by country.
For in-store pre-order availability please check with your preferred retailer.
Pre-order is also available via the Xbox All Access program. Xbox All Access is your all-inclusive pass to Xbox where you can get the next-gen Xbox console of your choice plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with over 100 high-quality games and soon an EA Play membership, from $24.99 a month for 24 months with no upfront cost. As with our standalone console purchasing, you’ll be able to pre-order Xbox All Access starting on September 22, aligned with regional start times at the following retailers:
– United States (8AM PT): Best Buy, GameStop, Microsoft Store, and Walmart
– Australia (8AM AEST): Telstra
– New Zealand (8AM NZST): Spark
– UK (8AM BST): GAME and Smyths Toys
– Denmark (9AM CEST): Elgiganten
– Finland (9AM CEST): Gigantti
– Norway (9AM CEST): Elkjøp
– Sweden (9AM CEST): Elgiganten
Pre-orders with Xbox All Access will not be available in Canada, France, Poland and South Korea on September 22, but the program will be available in these countries before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch this holiday. We’ll have more details to share soon.
Also, as a reminder for existing Xbox All Access members, you now have even more flexibility when it comes to your upgrade path to the next generation. This means you are now able to purchase Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S with Xbox All Access at any time, including during the pre-order window, (US and UK-only, subject to availability) while still completing your minimum payment requirements for upgrade. Learn more about how to upgrade at xbox.com/xboxallaccess-upgrade.
We hope you’re as excited as we are to usher in the next generation of console gaming with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We’ll be bringing you more details on both consoles, details on games and so much more as we get closer to launch on November 10.