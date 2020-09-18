One Line Coloring review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Mythic Owl
Developer: Mythic Owl
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
The concept behind One Line Coloring is pretty basic: it’s essentially connect-the-dots, only you can never lift your finger, and at the end of it you have a neat-looking picture. Youtube is full of tutorials on how to do them, if you’re interested.
Despite the simplicity, there are a couple of great things about One Line Coloring. First, it feels like the medium is perfectly-suited to the Switch between the touch controls and the fact you can simply reset the puzzle if you screw up. I can’t imagine the frustration you’d feel trying to do some of these pictures with pen/pencil and paper.
Secondly, it’s hard to imagine a more zen-inducing game. I started playing it late one evening while watching the news, and any tension I had melted away pretty quickly. I came back to it a few days later, and found myself zipping through puzzle after puzzle, and being completely immersed in it the whole time.
This, however, is also One Line Coloring’s big drawback: it’s very short. There are more than 100 puzzles included, but once you get the hang of the concept — which itself doesn’t take too long — you’ll be able to finish each of them in well under a minute. Add it all up, and you’re almost certainly going to have experienced everything this game has to offer in less than two hours.
Of course, as criticisms go, “it was too addictive and I finished it in a few hours” isn’t exactly the worst thing you can say about a game. In fact, as someone who prefers quality over quantity, I’d much rather leave a game wanting much, much more — which was exactly the case with One Line Coloring. There are much worse ways to spend part of an afternoon.
Mythic Owl provided us with a One Line Coloring Switch code for review purposes.