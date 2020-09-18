Xbox Games Store Update – WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Biped, Tamiku, Dog Duty

There’s a lot of fun sounding new releases on the Xbox Game Store this week thus far.
We’re talking WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Biped, Tamiku, Dog Duty, GORSD, An Evil Existence, Johnny Rocket and much more. It’s definitely a well rounded new selection, so make sure to check them out.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The world of WWE is your battleground with all-new, over the top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world.
The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom
The Buried Kingdom in on the verge of collapse. Maintaining the balance between peace and chaos has become almost impossible, as the dragons start to behave unpredictably.
Biped
Biped is a coop action adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between 2 players.
Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack
Relive two masterpieces, originally developed by the legendary Pyro Studios, that defined the real-time tactics genre like nothing before, re-imagined in full HD and bundled together for the first time ever!
Tamiku
You are an alien from a distant galaxy who is totally obsessed with blow up balloons. Having popped every last balloon on your home planet, now you must venture to other worlds in search of more balloons to pop.
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
Prepare to fire! Four incredible shooter-focused favourites in one explosive bundle: Black Paradox: Unleash an arsenal of weapons, power-ups, drones, and other upgrades to defeat the galaxy’s most dangerous criminal organization in this fast-paced roguelite shoot ’em up.
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete
Looking for a fresh start and some new surroundings, you set off on a voyage to begin your new life! Unfortunately, the weather has different plans, as your ship is hit by a storm, and goes down! You drift into a small harbor town, now in shambles from the storm, where a young doctor named Jeanne saves your life.
An Evil Existence
In the remote English town of Boatnug the Hartley household awaits anyone who dares to step foot onto their property.
GORSD
Born from a womb-eye, you discover a world seething with challenges created by an unknown power. For what purpose were you created?
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
Become horror icon Jason Voorhees and stalk campers across 150+ levels in the most gruesome puzzle game ever! Solve murderlicious puzzles to rank-up and unlock new weapons and special attacks.
The Blobs Fight!
The Blobs Fight is a silly, local multiplayer, arena party game about creatures of blob like nature.
Welcome to Elk
Welcome to Elk is a biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell.
Vampire’s Fall: Origins
For countless years the villagers of Vamp’Ire have enjoyed a life of peace and happiness. But now, rumors are spreading about a wielder of dark magic – a Witchmaster.
Dog Duty
Control a squad of misfits as they go up against some evil bigwig Octopus Commander and his army who are threatening world-peace.
Exp Parasite
An unidentified alien parasitic entity has been caught by scientists and enclosed in a specially created virtual simulator in order to study its capabilities.
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
The Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete bundle includes the heavily-awarded and ever evolving space simulation game Kerbal Space Program as well as the History and Parts Pack & Breaking Ground expansion for a bundled discount.
Active Neurons 2
Active Neurons 2 is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. Your main task in the game is to collect enough energy to discover the 12 greatest inventions of mankind.
Johnny Rocket
“Johnny Rocket” is a 2D comic adventure. In this game, your main goal is to help Johnny Rocket fight “Evil Forces.” To do that, you can run, jump, double jump, shoot enemies.
Wreckfest Complete Edition
This edition contains the base game Wreckfest plus all the DLCs from Season 1 & 2! Wreckfest: Full-contact racing at its best!