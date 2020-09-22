The latest Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer takes us to Europa

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light still over a month away, Bungie has dropped off a timely, chilly looking new trailer taking us to the newest destination: the moon of Jupiter known as Europa.
Hopefully this latest look can help hold us off until November 10th, 2020… which we doubt. Check it out below!
Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Europa Trailer:
Beyond the surface of this frozen wasteland lies the secret that can win our fight. Are you bold enough to dive deep into Europa’s dark history to uncover the truth?
Learn More About Europa: https://www.bungie.net/7/en/Destiny/BeyondLight/Europa
Stay tuned for more Destiny 2: Beyond Light updates as the release date draws near!