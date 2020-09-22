Check out the shocking official Xbox Series X|S compatible accessories

Microsoft yesterday revealed some details for their new line of Xbox Series X|S compatible accessories, and they are certainly looking pretty good… and surprise, they are available to pre-order now along with the consoles as well.
The most striking is the brand new controller design in a color dubbed “Shock Blue”, which is currently retailing for $64.99 at Amazon and other retailers. The new design controllers, which are also available in Carbon Black (pre-order here), Robot White (pre-order) and compatible with the Xbox One and PC, carry a $59.99 starting price.
Overall, pricing seems fair, especially if they can work out the quality control issues that plagued many Xbox One controllers. The new rechargeable battery kit solution (battery + USB-C cable) will set gamers back $24.99 (pre-order here).
Check out some product shots and the official details from Microsoft below.
On November 10, we’re jumping into the next generation of gaming with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. To ensure the most optimal next-gen gaming experience, we’ve created a new lineup of Xbox accessories, developed with you, the gamer, in mind.
New Options for Your Next Controller
We’ve introduced the new Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black with Xbox Series X and more recently, Robot White with Xbox Series S. Additionally, this November, we’re providing three more options so you can choose the controller that best fits your personality and gaming style.
First up is our new Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue – a vibrant new hue, not yet seen on any of our previous controllers. The striking blue top case is accented by the bold, black hybrid D-pad and ABXY buttons and softened by the crisp, white back case for an eye-catching look. Just like the new Xbox Wireless controllers in Carbon Black and Robot White, our new Shock Blue is optimized for next-gen game play.
For our fans who prefer to game on PC, we’ve updated our PC controller bundles to include the new Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. Choose between the Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 bundle for freedom of movement, or play connected with the Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable bundle. You can also connect these controllers to your PC with Bluetooth. With these updated bundles, you get the same controller refinements that you’ll find with all the new Xbox Wireless Controllers, so you can elevate your game no matter how and where you choose to play.
These new controllers feature a more-inclusive, ergonomic design and performance-boosting updates now standard on all new Xbox Wireless Controllers. Textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back case keep you locked in and on-target, while the Elite controller-inspired hybrid D-pad enables greater precision with easier access to diagonals and sweeps. With the new integrated Share button, you can capture and record your most epic or meme-worthy moments right from your controller. Then post them to your favorite social media platform from the console dashboard or the Xbox app without missing a beat. You can pair your controller to devices including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, and mobile devices and quickly switch between them, while Dynamic Latency Input ensures a more responsive, almost instant gaming experience. For the best possible experience, visit Xbox Support or log into the Xbox Accessories app to install the latest firmware update before you dive in. To learn even more about the design innovations in the Xbox Wireless Controller, check out this interview with Senior Designer for Xbox, Ryan Whitaker.
We’ve also refreshed our rechargeable battery solution and are introducing the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable. Plug in the rechargeable battery and fully charge your controller in under 4 hours before, after or while you play.
The Xbox Wireless Controllers in Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue, the PC controller bundles, and the Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable will be available beginning November 10 in nearly all Xbox markets worldwide. We’ve worked hard to give you improved controller features and experiences at the same $59.99 USD starting price as our previous controller, which also plays all games on Xbox Series X|S. The Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable will be available at $24.99 USD.
If you’re eager to lock in your next-gen setup or upgrade your Xbox One or PC setup, you can pre-order all of these accessories beginning September 22 at 8AM in your local time (8AM PDT in US). Pre-order an Xbox Wireless controller in Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue or the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable and have them delivered to your door on November 10, so you can play on their release date without ever leaving the house. The Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable and any Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable kits pre-ordered from Microsoft Store will ship on November 10. Check your local retailer for product availability and specific pre-order timing in your region.