RogueCube review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Switch, Xbox One
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Bipolar Dawn
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: No
ESRB: E
It’s hard for me to fully express the indifference I feel towards RogueCube. So I’ll just say this: meh.
What, not enough? Fine. RogueCube is a top-down, twin-stick shooter where, as the name implies, you play as a cube. There are a couple of cubes with different abilities to choose from at first, and you gradually unlock more as you go along. You also start off with one weapon, and, again, unlock more as you go along. There are three modes, and all of them are more or less the same — though I will acknowledge that the Versus mode could potentially be fun, in the same way that any shooter with local multiplayer is fun, but I don’t have three other controllers to test that out (nor, given the whole pandemic thing, would I be able to have three other players join me for local multiplayer, but that’s beside the point).
Honestly, there’s really not much to say about this game. Without any story, there’s nothing drawing you in. The cubes don’t have much personality, slightly different abilities notwithstanding. The levels all look pretty similar. There’s not even the promise of a quick and easy Platinum, like there is with most Ratalaika games, since there are a couple of trophies here that are actually kind of challenging to get.
Given that RogueCube is around $5, it’s hardly going to break the bank for anyone, and I’ve certainly played much, much worse games than this one. Still, it would be nice if the game had any personality to speak of, and without that, it’s hard to muster up strong feelings towards the game one way or another.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a RogueCube PS4 code for review purposes.