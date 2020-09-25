Active Neurons review for PS Vita, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Publisher: Sometimes You
Developer: USANIK
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
As puzzle games go, Active Neurons isn’t exactly the most taxing one I’ve ever played. Most of the levels were pretty easy, and for the ones that weren’t, there was a handy “solution” button at the bottom of the screen.
But Active Neurons isn’t trying to challenge you. As it helpfully explains in its PSN Store page (and everywhere else), the game is trying to train you in “spatial logical thinking”, which makes your brain healthier — and “the healthier the brain becomes, the more of a fully-fledged life the person will live.”
Or, to put it in simpler terms, the game wants to help you relax and have fun. And on that front, it succeeds pretty well.
All it asks of you is that you move a white block around a screen, avoiding the red squares as you try to light up the white squares. The later levels get a little more challenging, as the game introduces breakable blocks, and moveable blocks, and blocks that fling you in certain directions, and different coloured doors and switches, but the core goal of the game remains the same throughout: you’re trying to light up the white squares.
Throughout, you’re accompanied by the most chilled-out music you can imagine. It works perfectly, and gets you in just the right headspace.
I honestly have no criticisms for Active Neurons. It’s a short, enjoyable puzzle game you can finish in an hour or two, and you’ll walk away feeling more relaxed than when you started.
Sometimes You provided us with an Active Neurons PS Vita code for review purposes.