Xbox Games Store Update – Mafia: DE, CastleStorm II, Nexomon: Extinction

Get ready for a plethora of new digital Xbox One titles this week, with what looks like a little bit of something for everyone.
A number of options to check out (in no particular order) include Mafia: Definitive Edition, CastleStorm II, Nexomon: Extinction, Port Royale 4, Word Sudoku by POWGI, Going Under, Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure, Tennis World Tour 2 and more.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Available September 25th, 2020 Part one of the Mafia crime saga – 1930s, Lost Heaven, IL Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime.
Port Royale 4
Set sail and join the colonial powers of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands in their fight for supremacy of the Caribbean in the 17th century.
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
Jump into the world of Trollhunters as Jim Lake Jr. to stop Porgon the Trickster Troll and his sneaky plans! Team up with Claire in couch co-op and also get a helping hand from lots more loved characters to face unknown evil forces and help stop the Time-pocalypse!
Maximum Football 2020
Football gaming powered by the community! Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football continues to provide the ultimate simulation football sandbox.
Sentinels of Freedom
Prepare for a story-driven campaign within the Sentinel Comics universe as you join forces with an ever-growing team of heroes to face a wide variety of villains.
Nexomon: Extinction
Nexomon: Extinction is a return to classic monster catching games, complete with a brand new story, eccentric characters and over 300 unique Nexomon to trap and tame.
Word Sudoku by POWGI
It’s Sudoku with words! Place letters in the grid according to normal Sudoku rules and one row or column will spell the word.
Going Under
Going Under is a satirical dungeon crawler about exploring the cursed ruins of failed tech startups.
CastleStorm II
Aim your catapults! Command your troops! Bloody the battlefield! CastleStorm II levels up gaming’s greatest genre mishmash with ruthless destruction powered by Unreal 4, plus a whole new metagame of strategic, tactical conquest.
The Drone Racing League Simulator
This is what it feels like to fly in the cockpit of the fastest drones! The DRL Simulator will push the limits of your drone racing abilities and prepare you to fly in real life.
The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
The deluxe version of The Catch: Carp & Coarse gives you the fantastic core game as well as the exciting additional venue, Jezioro Bestii for one great price!
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure is a story-driven brick breaking game molded in the style of ‘80s arcade classics like Arkanoid and Breakout, but with a plot, characters, and meaning!
Jet Set Knights
The king has gone away for a while, making the kingdom ripe for attack by theforces from the dark underworld. Princess Kitty and her subjects are now in danger! Can you save the day!?
Tennis World Tour 2
Play as the world’s top players or create your own player to try and dominate the world rankings. Faster paced, with more animations and more realism: experience the true sensations of tennis, in singles or doubles games, and challenge your friends locally or online.
Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
Out of cash, out of luck, out on the fringe. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and more trouble headed her way.
Crysis Remastered
The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around – now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.