Wurroom review for PS Vita, Switch

Also on: Switch, PC
Publisher: Sometimes You
Developer: Michael Rfdshir
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
Infini’s run as the weirdest game I’ve played in 2020 lasted about one week. Unfortunately for it, I’ve now played Wurroom, and by comparison literally everything else seems completely normal.
You may think I’m exaggerating, but I’m not. In Wurroom, you “play” — and I use that term very, very loosely — as a hand. You press around the screen on objects made of clay for 10 to 15 minutes, a bunch of random stuff happens, and then a screen pops up telling you you’ve experienced everything the game has to offer. The end.
Trying to describe what goes on during those 15 minutes is an exercise in futility, because none of it makes sense. It’s more like a series of disconnected images thrown together in a really trippy dream. You pick up a shovel and place it on a giant forehead. A giant mouth comes from the bottom of the screen and eats a shoelace that’s anchoring a floating island. There’s a cutscene of sorts that seems to show an alien reporter doing a broadcast from in front of a statue. A giant Easter Island head statue watches TV, then a fish climbs out of his brain. A bunch of masks congregate, one swallows the hand, and spits it into a heart.
I may have gotten the order wrong. Even with its short runtime, I still managed to lose track of what was happening, and I’m trying to piece it together after the fact. It’s quite possible that there’s a story there and I’m just not smart enough to get it. Or maybe it isn’t meant to be understood.
Either way, Wurroom is insane. And I don’t mean in the way that games like Infini are — to say nothing of more relatively straightforward weird games like Katamari or Monster Monpiece. At least those games had objectives, strange as they may have been. I mean Wurroom is like a delirious fever dream that you can get for a dollar on the Vita, the Switch, or PC. Calling it good or bad is beside the point. It’s an experience, for better or for worse, and if you want one of those, you’ll get that here.
Sometimes You provided us with a Wurroom PS Vita code for review purposes.