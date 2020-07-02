Infini review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

New Super Lucky’s Tale review for Nintendo Switch One of the best 3D platformers the Switch has to offer...

Mekorama review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch Do you like Captain Toad? So do the makers of Mekorama...

Thy Sword review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switc… A retro-platformer that’s ever-so-slightly more than meets the eye...