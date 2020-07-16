Meet Eivor in the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer

Ubisoft today dropped off another new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that digs a little deeper into the background of main character Eivor.
Eivor, who can be played as a man or woman gendered viking, can certainly kick ass either way, but they are more than just an assassin.
Check out the trailer and details below.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Eivor’s Fate – Character Trailer:
Today, Ubisoft released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that gives fans a new look into who Eivor is and what can be seen in their future.
Driven from Norway by wars and dwindling resources, Eivor is a Norse Viking raider who gathers their clan to sail to England in search of a new home. Facing strong resistance in England, Eivor is forced to confront not only enemies in battle, but also internal conflicts. in the fight to save their clan and attain glory, Eivor may stand to lose everything.
Additionally, starting tomorrow, July 17. fans will be able to listen to a seven-song EP taken from the official soundtrack, featuring original compositions from Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner, as well as an original song by Einar Selvik, available to listen to on Spotify and purchase on iTunes.