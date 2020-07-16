Destiny 2: Beyond Light pushed back to November 10th, 2020

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Season of Arrivals has been a pretty well thought-out seasonal DLC but we were definitely looking forward to the next real expansion, Destiny 2: Beyond Light. Unfortunately, Bungie needs more time to get their development duties wrapped up so the expansion has been pushed off from September 2020 to November 10th, 2020.
With the delay of Beyond Light, Season of Arrivals will be extended quite a bit to fill that gap, and the studio has provided the following content roadmap for all players. Bungie will be following up with more info and updates soon as well.
At least the latest and greatest Destiny will launch somewhere near the next-gen consoles… right?
We have made the decision to move the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light to November 10.
As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2. We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we’re really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.
The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.
Over the coming weeks, we’ll be unveiling more of what we’re working on for Beyond Light and what that also means for Season of Arrivals, which will now extend to November 10. Beyond Light sets the stage for an incredible future in Destiny 2 and, though it’s coming later than we originally anticipated, we’re excited to continue that journey with you this November.