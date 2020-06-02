Stories Untold review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Minecraft Dungeons review for Xbox One, PS4, Switc… Marrying the look and sound of Minecraft to the gameplay of Diablo apparently works pretty well. ..

Asdivine Menace review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, X… The latest thrilling chapter in the Asdivine saga. Note: may not actually be thrilling...

Vampyr review for Nintendo Switch Vampyr sucks. Which isn’t the worst thing in the world, seeing as it’s a vampire game...