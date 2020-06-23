BioShock Remastered review for Nintendo Switch

Castle Pals review for PS4, Xbox One, Switch Out of all the retro-influenced platformers out there, Castle Pals is...certainly one of them...

Pokémon Smile impressions for iOS, Android Why are all these chonky pokemon in my mouth? Get’em out, Get’em out!..

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected review for Nintendo Swit… A great game in a not-so-great package...