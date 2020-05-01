Xbox Games Store Update – Streets of Rage 4, Levelhead, Miden Tower, Book of Demons

Phew… check out that lineup of new digital releases on the Xbox Games Store this week.
So where to start? If you’re looking for retro-inspired action, there’s maybe Streets of Rage 4. Pure action, there’s something like Gun Crazy or Star Crossed, something vehicle-based… there’s SnowRunner and Super Toy Cars 2. Also now available is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.
There’s also this week’s Deals With Gold And Spotlight Sale. And as always, see all the latest and greatest releases here on the Xbox Games Store.
Bless Unleashed: Forged Warlord Pack
Forge your own story with an exclusive mount, costume, weapon skins and more in the Forged Warlord Pack.
Arcade Spirits
What if the 1983 video game marketing crash never happened? Set in 20XX, Arcade Spirits is a visual novel romantic comedy with a different history, where arcades still reign supreme as the ultimate place to play.
Miden Tower
Miden Tower is a fantasy RPG with a compelling and dramatic story. After Miden Tower is invaded by the Alroval Empire, the mages who call it home find themselves cornered on its upper floors.
Robot Squad Simulator X
Deal with the hardest missions which can’t be performed directly by people due to the conditions. Human life and safety is in your hands!
Fight the Horror
“Fight the Horror” is a whole new survival experience. A group of young people abducted and forced to participate in a game by a mysterious organization.
Super Toy Cars 2
Super Toy Cars 2 is a fast-paced arcade racing game where you control miniature cars that speed through amazing tracks made of supersized everyday objects.
Chop is Dish
The game includes exclusive prologue chapter “Stolen Pork Story” never released on any other platforms! «Chop is Dish» tells the story of one cook who was robbed by some mystical creatures.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Gear up with one of the most iconic Ghost looks with this Ghost Operator bundle.
Streets of Rage 4
Amongst the best beat’em up series ever created, jammin’ ‘90s beats and over the top street beating, the iconic series Streets of Rage comes back with a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore.
Levelhead
EMPLOYEEEEEE! The Bureau of Shipping is the galaxy’s premiere package delivery corporation. For hundreds of years our customers have trusted us to deliver their goods, real good.
Book of Demons
Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash Deck-building hybrid in which you decide the length of quests.
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition
The Sniper Ghost Warrior series has gained recognition among players for its uncompromising approach to being a sniper.
Dread Nautical
Your cruise was so relaxing until the monsters from another dimension showed up to kill everyone.
Star Crossed
StarCrossed is an action arcade game with a magical girl aesthetic and a cooperative twist!
Gun Crazy
Gun Crazy is a fast paced and hectic arcade style action shoot em’ up in this homage to classic old school classics!
Active Neurons – Puzzle game
Active Neurons is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. By controlling the power of thought, you must charge the neurons.
Shred! 2 – ft Sam Pilgrim
Ride as Mountain Bike legend Sam Pilgrim, and use the advanced trick system to bust out insane combos in over 40 hand crafted levels.
Crawlers And Brawlers
Lord Wellington was a great adventurer. You’ve traveled to the town near his castle to listen to his stories and learn how to be a great one too.
Gears Tactics – Windows 10
Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game set 12 years before the first Gears of War.
Telling Lies
A Video Game About Private Conversations An investigative thriller game with non-linear storytelling, Telling Lies revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations.
SnowRunner
Get ready for the next-generation off-road experience! SnowRunner puts you in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments with the most advanced terrain simulation ever.
Moving Out
Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to “couch co-op”! Are you ready for an exciting career in furniture?
The Inner Friend
Dive in and remember… Led by a mysterious Shadow, face fears and nightmares inhabiting its materialized subconscious universe.
Daymare: 1998
DAYMARE: 1998 is a third-person survival horror with hardcore survival mechanics and hard to kill enemies.