SNK Gals’ Fighter dropped this week on the Nintendo Switch

One surprise drop on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch this week was the release of a classic Neo Geo Pocket fighter by the name of SNK Gals’ Fighter. It’s hands-down one of the best Neo Geo Pocket titles, and so far, the Switch version of the game looks pretty darn good. We’ll have a review up for this release shortly, but hopefully it’ll pave the way for more releases in the NGP library down the road.
Check out the press release and a gameplay video for the announcement contained below.
The NEOGEO POCKET fighter SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS is now available on the Nintendo SwitchTM!
Osaka, Japan, April 29, 2020 – SNK CORPORATION (Corporate HQ: Suita-city, Osaka, Japan, Company President & CEO: Koichi Toyama) is pleased to announce that SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS is available now on the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo eShop.
SNK’s wondrous heroines duke it out for a shot to be crowned the QUEEN OF FIGHTERS! This lighthearted story bursting with comical interactions will keep you coming back for more!
■The roster is composed of 11 charming heroines, with 3 being hidden characters! Just who is Miss X anyway?!
■Includes Training Mode, which is essential if you wish to reach the top!
■Take on a buddy in Tabletop or Handheld Mode! Find out who has what it takes to become the QUEEN OF FIGHTERS
■Title
SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS
■Genre
Versus Fighting Game
■Platform
Nintendo Switch （Download）
■Release Date
April 29th *Europe April 30th
■Price
＄7.99/€7.99
■Players
1 to 2 players