Rush Rover review for PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Indie Nova/2020 Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-2
Online: No
ESRB: E
I can’t say that Rush Rover has much in the way of personality. Notwithstanding its store description as being a story of robots ruling over a post-apocalyptic wasteland, the reality is that it’s a procedurally-generated top-down dungeon-crawler where your robot wanders around shooting swarms of other robots and occasionally gets into a boss fight.
Initially, I thought my boredom with the game was because I wasn’t very good at it. After all, I was getting killed early on, and I wasn’t seeing very much of what the game had to offer. Maybe it would getting better once I figured out how to unlock better weapons?
Then I unlocked the rocket launcher…and nope, still bored.
Don’t get me wrong, it was briefly cool to rain bombs down on my robot enemies. Coupled with the fact I could lock onto targets, I was basically able to enter a new room and kill everything within seconds. I racked up all the trophies Rush Rover had to offer in a matter of minutes (it is a Ratalaika game, after all), and I was feeling slightly more positive.
But those feelings of positivity gave way to ennui as I realized there’s really nothing more here once you unlock the really good weapons — which is something that happens really early on. I only died once I got so bored with the omnipotence that I stopped trying to dodge enemy shots, which hardly suggests a game that’s going to keep most people entertained for hours on end.
Basically, Rush Rover is a nondescript game that’s only worth playing for the trophies or achievements, if those appeal to you. It offers a few minutes of fun, but pretty much nothing else beyond that.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Rush Rover PS4/Vita code for review purposes.