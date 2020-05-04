PlayStation Store Update – John Wick Hex, Reed 2, Supermash, Fury Unleashed

There’s a pretty nice set of new items hitting the PlayStation Store this week, including the first ever John Wick title: John Wick Hex.
Other options for the week include Reed 2, Supermash, Fury Unleashed, Infinite – Beyond The Mind, Ping Redux and more!
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
Emma: Lost In Memories
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Out May 8)
Emma: Lost in Memories is a 2D puzzle platformer game in which all the platforms and walls start disappearing progressively as you touch them. Think, strategize, run, jump and feel in a surreal and poetic world where everything fades away.
Fury Unleashed
PS4 — Digital (Out May 8)
Fury Unleashed is a combo-driven rougelite action platformer — each kill you make increases your combo. Hit certain thresholds and your damage resistance and healing powers will kick in! It’s a game you can even beat in one ultimate combo. Are you up to the task?
Infinite – Beyond The Mind
PS4 — Digital (Out May 7)
Do you stand a chance against the wicked Queen Evangelyn and her army? You’re the last hope to prevent her world domination! Infinite – Beyond The Mind is a slick 2D action-platformer where you take on evil Queen Evangelyn Bramann. Play as either Tanya or Olga, two girls who have the power to stop the growing army and take down the evil Queen.
John Wick Hex
PS4 — Digital
Become The Baba Yaga. John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise.
Ping Redux
PS4 — Digital (Out May 6)
Ping Redux has 100+ levels including 12 bosses that are inspired by classic games to help keep the gameplay varied. With bombs, lava, moving hazards, and other sorts of blocks to get in your way, do you think you can beat it?
Reed 2
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
Reed awakens… to the memories of the old supercomputer… Reed failed. The reboot failed and now the digital world is once again breaking down. Before the old supercomputer malfunctioned, it gave Reed backup files that must be delivered to the Developer. The virtual world is now doomed, can you get to the Developer?
Supermash
PS4 — Digital (Out May 8)
SuperMash is a game that makes games! Mash together two game genres to get a completely unique new game each time, then challenge your friends to see how they do. Think the Mash you made is impossible? Share its MASH Code with a friend or streamer and see if they can beat it!
Taimumari: Complete Edition
PS4 — Digital (Out May 4)
Taimumari: Complete Edition includes the full Taimumari game with all additions and Legend of Himari minigame! Take control of the Himari, the young female wizard travelling across various ages to settle the balance in time across the whole world!
Task Force Kampas
PS4 — Digital
Drawing inspiration from the golden age of Japanese shoot‘em ups, Task Force Kampas combines retro action with modern conventions, adding new mechanics and randomly generated stages with hand-crafted bosses.
Ubermosh:Omega
PS4 — Digital
Ubermosh:Omega, the final volume of the series, is the apex of the “90 seconds gun-fueled pit” concept. Players can choose a Saint, tune it to fit their gameplay style, and try to survive a gun-filled pit where you can cut bullets with swords, unleash havoc with psionic powers, and evade hells of projectiles.
Void Bastards
PS4 — Digital (Out May 7)
Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards asks you to take charge, not just point your gun and fire. Your task is to lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies.