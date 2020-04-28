The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima both launching for PS4 this summer

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios have confirmed release dates for two of their biggest PS4 titles in the pipeline… and they are both in the queue for a summer release this year.
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is now locked into a Jun 19th, 2020 release, with Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima only a month after that on July 17th, 2020. Needless to say, summer 2020 is pretty jam-packed for PS4 exclusives.
See the announcement from Hermen Hulst, the Head of Worldwide Studios, SIE. Swing by the PS Blog as well.
As our teams at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Worldwide Studios approach development milestones and confront a world changed by COVID-19, we find ourselves having to adapt to today’s ever-changing environment. Amidst some disruptions to our working styles, we wanted to provide an update to PlayStation gamers who are eager to learn when our next exclusive titles will arrive to PlayStation 4.
As we begin to see an ease in the global distribution environment, I am pleased to confirm that The Last of Us Part II will arrive on June 19. And Ghost of Tsushima will follow on July 17.
I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances. Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.
And finally, I want to thank the PlayStation Community for their continuous support and patience.