PlayStation Store Update – Arcade Spirits, Sakura Wars, Daymare: 1998, Streets of Rage 4

Once again, there’s a nice selection of new digital titles populating the PlayStation Store this week.
So what should you download? We have no idea! But there’s a lot to choose from, including Arcade Spirits, Book of Demons, Down the Rabbit Hole, The Inner Friend, Telling Lies, Streets of Rage 4, Sakura Wars and quite a bit more.
Check out the highlights below.
Active Neurons
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Out Apr. 29)
Active Neurons is a game that trains the player in spatial logical thinking. By controlling the power of thought, you must charge the neurons. The more the neurons are charged, the healthier the brain becomes. The healthier the brain becomes, the more of a fully-fledged life the person will live.
Arcade Spirits
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out May 1)
What if the 1983 video game marketing crash never happened? Set in 20XX, Arcade Spirits is a visual novel romantic comedy with a different history, where arcades still reign supreme as the ultimate place to play. After a period of turbulent employment, your character starts an exciting new job at the Funplex: a popular local arcade with a team of staff that are as eccentric as the customers.
Book of Demons
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 30)
Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash Deck-building hybrid in which you decide the length of quests. Wield magic cards and slay the armies of darkness in the Old Cathedral dungeons. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon!
Daymare: 1998
PS4 — Digital
Daymare: 1998 is a third-person survival horror game that recreates the mood of iconic titles from the ’90s, with a fresh storyline. An incident that turns a small town into a deadly zone, three characters to play with and little time to find the truth, before its mutated citizens abruptly end your mission.
Down the Rabbit Hole
PS VR — Digital (Out May 1)
Down the Rabbit Hole is a VR adventure set in Wonderland prior to Alice’s arrival. You will guide a girl who is looking for her lost pet by solving puzzles, uncovering secrets and making choices about the story along the way.
Dread Nautical
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 29)
Your cruise was so relaxing until the monsters from another dimension showed up to kill everyone. Fight them off, manage your resources effectively, and convince scattered survivors to join your efforts. A captivatingly eerie tactical turn-based RPG.
Gun Crazy
PS4 — Digital
Gun Crazy is a fast paced and hectic arcade style action shoot em’ up in this homage to classic old school classics! Become the fiercest lady on the police force! Take out the bad guys through four unique levels filled with challenging bosses and powerful special guns.
The Inner Friend
PS4 — Digital
Led by a mysterious Shadow, face fears and nightmares inhabiting its materialized subconscious universe. Dive into a unique and eerie world to relive the Shadow’s childhood memories and overcome them to restore what was once a safe haven. Dark and scary, mysterious at times, the world of The Inner Friend is a surrealist representation of memories and fears.
Jigsaw Abundance
PS4 — Digital
Now with more themes and puzzles, including 10 different themes to choose from, four different difficulty settings to adjust anytime during playing, 50 high quality puzzle images, the ability to adjust background themes, and soft, relaxing and cheerful music.
Moving Out
PS4 — Digital, Retail
Moving Out is a ridiculous physics-based moving simulator that brings new meaning to ‘couch co-op’! Take on moving jobs across the town of Packmore. Enjoy the story mode solo or as a team of four friends, move through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses and lands beyond to grow your company’s reputation!
Sakura Wars
PS4 — Digital, Retail
The Imperial Combat Revue takes the stage as Tokyo’s defense against demons in this extravagant adventure. Soldiers in wartime, theater performers in peacetime, the Flower Division is not living up to its legacy and risks being shut down. As newly appointed captain Kamiyama, it’s up to you to turn things around.
Snowrunner
PS4 — Digital, Retail
Get ready for the next-generation off-road experience! Drive powerful vehicles and overcome extreme open environments: mud, torrential waters, snow, frozen lakes, with 40 unique vehicles to unlock, upgrade, and customize. Go solo or play with other players in 4-player co-op.
Streets of Rage 4
PS4 — Digital (Out Apr. 30)
Amongst the best beat’em up series ever created, jammin’ ‘90s beats and over the top street beating, the iconic series Streets of Rage comes back with a masterful tribute to and revitalization of the classic action fans adore.
Telling Lies
PS4 — Digital
An investigative thriller game with non-linear storytelling, Telling Lies revolves around a cache of secretly recorded video conversations. Starring Logan Marshall-Green, Alexandra Shipp, Kerry Bishé, Angela Sarafyan and directed by Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story and Silent Hill: Shattered Memories.