SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated gets a $300 F.U.N. Edition

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated has an official release date, and pre-orders are now live… including the $300(!) limited F.U.N. Edition version that is probably only for the most super diehard SpongeBob fans out there.
A remastered version of the SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom game from 2003, Rehydrated is looking pretty great, and currently has a June 23rd, 2020 release date for consoles and PC. Other than the standard and F.U.N Edition, there will also be a Shiny Edition $149.99, all of which are available to be pre-ordered.
See the new trailer below.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Pre-Hydrated Trailer:
Check out the details for the game and pre-order campaign too.
You heard right, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated releases on June 23, 2020 on PC and consoles! The digital pre-order for Xbox One and PC starts now, while the pre-order for Nintendo Switch (EU and US) begins on April 21, 2020.
Also, we’ve got new, more detailed, and even more beautiful trailers of the two special editions! The Shiny Edition as well as the F.U.N. Edition will be available on June 23, 2020 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch and are already available for pre-order at selected retailers on all platforms.
Check out the new trailer of the Shiny Edition: https://youtu.be/
zGGlJ29Kjeo
Content:
- An 8″/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue
- Wallstickers
- 6 Lithographs
- SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks
- The Game itself
SRP: $149.99
Check out the new trailer of the F.U.N. Edition: https://youtu.be/
y0SrKZpn2E8
Content:
- An 8″/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue
- A 7″/18cm Figurine of Patrick
- The Sandy 8″/20cm Figurine
- Wallstickers
- A set of Tiki Keyrings
- 6 Lithographs
- SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks
- The Game itself
SRP: $299.99