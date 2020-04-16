Nintendo eShop Update – Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope, Later Daters, Hyper Jam, ZHED

Shovel Knight is back! Kinda… with an updated adventure released as Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope. But there’s a whole lot more than that too.
Other options include the very unique sounding Later Daters, the a la carte collection of Double Dragon and Kunio-Kun titles, Galaxy Warfighter, Hyper Jam, Super Pixel Racers, ZHED and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope* – Enjoy the original standalone adventure that launched Shovel Knight on his quest to discover the true meaning of shovel justice. Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope is a sweeping, classic action-adventure game with awesome gameplay, memorable characters and an 8-bit retro aesthetic. It’s a hot mashup of new and old! You play as the eponymous Shovel Knight, a small warrior with a huge quest. Shovel Knight has come to this land with two goals: to defeat the evil Enchantress and quest for his lost beloved. He wields a Shovel Blade: a multipurpose weapon whose techniques have now been lost to the ages. Always honest and helpful, Shovel Knight is a shining example of the code of Shovelry: Slash Mercilessly and Dig Tirelessly!
- Later Daters – You’re the newest resident at Ye OLDE retirement community, where you’ll meet a cast of charming seniors who are all eager to greet you. It’s a lot like summer camp, but with orthopedic shoes, bridge clubs and way more gelatin. Customize your look, name, history and gender as you date and flirt with eight fetching residents of Ye OLDE. Adventure, passion and transformation are all on the table in this role-playing simulation. Who knows: maybe these will turn out to be the best years of your life!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Fold Apart – Available April 17
- AFL Evolution 2
- Arcade Archives PLUS ALPHA
- Billion Road
- Blind Men – Available April 17
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY:BLUE
- Car Trader Simulator – Available April 20
- Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge
- DOUBLE DRAGON
- DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅱ: The Revenge
- DOUBLE DRAGON Ⅲ: The Sacred Stones
- Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition
- Freakout: Calamity TV Show – Available April 17
- Galaxy Warfighter
- Help Will Come Tomorrow – Available April 21
- Hyper Jam – Available April 17
- Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition
- ITTA – Available April 22
- Kawaii Deathu Desu
- LASTFIGHT
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown – Available April 20
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
- Magicolors
- Make War
- MetaChampions
- OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator – Available April 20
- Piczle Cross Adventure
- Purrs In Heaven – Available April 17
- Renegade
- River City Ransom
- Rover Wars – Available April 17
- Save Your Nuts
- Shadows – Available April 20
- Slain / Valfaris Big Sugar Bundle
- Sniper
- Super Dodge Ball
- Super Pixel Racers
- TaniNani – Available April 22
- The Casebook of Arkady Smith
- The Fox Awaits Me
- Theme Park Simulator – Available April 17
- while True: learn()
- ZHED
*Disclaimer: Those who already own Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove don’t need to purchase Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope separately. This title is included with all versions of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove.