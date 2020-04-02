Nintendo eShop Update – Good Job!, Curious Expedition, Snakeybus, Ubongo

There’s more than a few new Nintendo Switch titles to check out on the eShop this week which range from the interestingly titled Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories and Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche to Snakeybus and Ubongo and others. Also, Good Job!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Good Job! – As the clumsy child of a CEO, you must climb the corporate ladder, one wacky puzzle at a time. Complete tasks in multiple ways as you experiment with interactive environments – a projector can be wheeled gently through an electric door … unless, of course, you want to catapult it through a wall. You may knock over a priceless item or two in the process, but as long as you get the job done, you’re one step closer to reaching the executive suite! Solve challenging puzzles, alone or in two-player mode, in this hilarious new game from Nintendo.
- MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass – Pack 3: Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom – It’s Doctor Doom vs. Marvel’s first family. This new pack* lets you assemble your Ultimate Team with the addition of Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing as playable characters. Fight through a new story campaign that takes your team of Marvel Super Heroes through the kingdom of Latveria for a showdown with Doctor Doom. Will Doom prevail by unleashing cosmic forces the likes of which have never been seen? The Fantastic Four may be the only ones who hold the key to victory.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- April showers bring spring sales! Nintendo eShop is blooming with deals! Pick up some great Nintendo Switch games that are on sale now! For a limited time only, learn more at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche
- Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike – Available April 8
- Curious Expedition
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories – Available April 7
- Drift Zone Arcade – Available April 3
- Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition – Available April 8
- Grimvalor – Available April 7
- Horror Bundle Vol. 1
- HyperParasite – Available April 3
- In Other Waters – Available April 3
- Junk Jack
- Lost Artifacts
- MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle – Available April 8
- Pocket Harvest
- Random Heroes: Gold Edition – Available April 3
- Rascal Fight
- Snakeybus
- The Otterman Empire
- Towertale – Available April 8
- Ubongo – Available April 8
- WordHerd
*Full version of game required to use DLC; sold separately.