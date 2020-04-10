«

Call of Duty: Warzone tops 50 million players

April 10th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


In totally not surprising piece of news, Activision has announced that the free-to-download Call of Duty: Warzone has now hit 50 million players.  The super fun battle royale experience is still pulling in many new players, who are dropping in and kicking butt.

See the announcement on the official Call of Duty twitter here.

Next stop, 100 million!

