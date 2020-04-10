Call of Duty: Warzone tops 50 million players

In totally not surprising piece of news, Activision has announced that the free-to-download Call of Duty: Warzone has now hit 50 million players. The super fun battle royale experience is still pulling in many new players, who are dropping in and kicking butt.
See the announcement on the official Call of Duty twitter here.
Over 50 million players.
Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020
Next stop, 100 million!