Prepare to Return to Silent Hill… in theaters, January 2026

The original movie adaptation of Silent Hill was definitely not a critical hit when it was released way back in 2006, as you can see here. But hey, it’s been nearly a decade since then, so nothing wrong with trying for a sequel based on Silent Hill 2 now that horror movies seem to be doing quite well these days.

Anywho, Return to Silent Hill, which is produced by Cineverse, written and directed by Christophe Gans, and stars Jeremy Irvine as James Sunderland and Hannah Emily Anderson as Mary Crane (and others), is set for a January 23rd, 2026 theatrical release. We expect it to hit various streaming services soon after that, but we’re hoping for the best!

For those who want some new Silent Hill before 2026, remember Konami is set to release Silent Hill f in about a month for consoles and PC.

See the teaser trailer below.

RETURN TO SILENT HILL | Official Teaser Trailer



RETURN TO SILENT HILL | Official Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

RETURN TO SILENT HILL brings the iconic horror franchise back to the screen. When James receives a mysterious letter from his lost love Mary, he is drawn to Silent Hill—a once-familiar town now consumed by darkness. As he searches for her, James faces monstrous creatures and unravels a terrifying truth that will push him to the edge of his sanity.