Gearbox drops a detailed Borderlands 4 endgame, post-launch plan and roadmap

In case you missed out on the Borderlands Fan Fest LIVE event during PAX West over the weekend, Gearbox dropped a ton of details regarding the endgame along with post-launch plans and a roadmap for Borderlands 4.

The game’s release is super soon at this point (PS5, Xbox Series X and PC on September 12, 2025, Switch 2 a bit later on October 3rd), but once players get through the campaign, they will have a variety of free and paid DLC activities and events to keep them busy. This will include weekly Wildcard Challenge and Big Encore Boss missions, unlockable Specializations, and an updated Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. There will also be Story Packs and Bounty Packs to extend the narrative, and Seasonal Mini-Events as well.

See the roadmap below and the official Gearbox info.

Borderlands 4 Post-Launch Roadmap





Today, during the Gearbox Main Theater Show at PAX West, 2K and Gearbox Software shared a detailed look at the endgame and post-launch content coming in Borderlands 4, the next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise. Borderlands 4 will launch on September 12, 2025 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 on October 3, 2025. Endgame Borderlands 4 does not end when the story concludes, as players can look forward to a comprehensive endgame experience focused on obtaining the best loot possible on Kairos. Players will experience progression through weekly challenge missions, unlockable Specializations to further customize their loadout, and the return of Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode. Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode has been reimagined for its return. This post-game difficulty option will challenge players through five unlockable levels that increase in difficulty. Additionally, applying lessons learned from past franchise entries, this mode no longer requires players to replay the campaign to gain new ranks. Instead, players will move up ranks through curated mission challenges that put their chosen build to the test, growing more difficult through progression and removing the need to re-farm the same gear.

, which are set bonuses for gear that players will first experience throughout the campaign. The more firmware a player acquires results in a higher stat bonus. These powerful Firmware bonuses can be transferred once to another item, at which time the original item is destroyed and the Firmware bonus cannot be re-transferred. Multiple incentives will be provided to allow players to continue their search for the best loot: Weekly Wildcards offer rotating missions with a guaranteed Legendary reward. In the Weekly Big Encore Boss, Moxxi’s Big Encore selects one boss for the week that can be unlocked with Eridium for a larger iteration with increased drop rates. Maurice’s Black Market Machine sends players across Kairos in search of its spoils, with varied loot for every player’s game. Each of these activities is available for online matchmaking by intent, encouraging players to group up with friends, or find new ones whose interests align.* Post-Launch Roadmap Players can look forward to a robust roadmap of free content and paid DLC rolling out following the launch of Borderlands 4 so they can continue their adventures on Kairos. The paid DLC includes two types of major offerings: Story Pack** and Bounty Pack.*** The first of two announced Story Packs features the return of the indomitable fan-favorite Ellie in Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned. Featuring a cosmic horror theme with a bloodier, darker tone, this Story Pack includes an all-new region of Kairos to explore, multiple engaging main and side missions, all new legendary gear, and the introduction of the first post-launch playable Vault Hunter. In addition, this pack brings 4 new Vault Hunter Skins, 2 new Vehicle Skins, 3 ECHO-4 Drone Skins as well as attachments, and 1 ECHO-4 Frame.

