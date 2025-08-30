Yooka-Replaylee bouncing into stores this October

When Yooka-Laylee first came out nearly a decade ago, it sold itself as a nostalgia-laden tribute to the golden age of 3D platformers. Now here we are eight years later, and while we’re not quite as far in time from Yooka-Laylee’s 2017 release date as it was from the release dates of games it was paying homage to, it’s at least old enough that it can legitimately be called a last-gen game.

Which means its hard to fault Playtonic for deciding to give the game a brand new coat of paint in the form of Yooka-Replaylee, a “remade and enhanced” version of the game. We’ve already seen some screenshots from the game, and today we found out when we’ll finally be able to get out hands on it: October 9. The new version will feature better graphics, new minigames, and an improved storyline. Not only that, if you already own the first game, you’ll get 30% off Yooka-Replaylee if you buy it on the same platform ecosystem (so if you owned the first game on Nintendo Switch, you’ll get a discount on Nintendo Switch 2, and same deal with PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

We’ll see how the finished product looks in just over a month, but for now, here are screenshots and a release date trailer!

Yooka-Replaylee | Official Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

PM Studios and Playtonic Games are thrilled to announce that Yooka-Replaylee will launch worldwide on October 9th, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The long-awaited indie love letter to golden age collectathon platformers will be available digitally across all platforms for $29.99 USD (SRP). A physical edition will also be released at retail for $49.99 SRP USD (SRP), with pre-orders now live. The physical edition will include a selection of goodies exclusively for retail. Already own the original Yooka-Laylee? As a thank-you to long-time fans, players who own the original game on a given platform will automatically receive 30% off when purchasing Yooka-Replaylee on that same platform (e.g., Nintendo Switch → Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation → PlayStation 5, Xbox One → Xbox Series X/S, etc). Same duo. New adventure. Big savings. Playtonic has peeled, polished, and power-bounced Yooka-Laylee into its final form, not just with a fresh coat of paint, but with thoughtful upgrades and joyful surprises that bring out the best in what made the original so special. Every move, mechanic, and moment in Yooka-Replaylee has been carefully redesigned to elevate what fans loved the first time around, while making the experience more modern, more welcoming, and more joyful for today’s players. Whether you’re returning to Capital B’s lair or meeting Yooka and Laylee for the very first time, this definitive version offers the most vibrant, accessible, and completely joyful way to experience this adventure. With its colorful world, playful humor, and welcoming design, it’s the perfect pick-up for families, gaming newcomers, and nostalgic adventurers alike. “Yooka-Replaylee is built to shine on every platform, and we’re chuffed to bits it’s on Switch 2 from day one, it holds a special place in our hearts (and hands)” said Gavin Price, Studio Director, Playtonic.“It’s bigger, brighter, bolder, and packed with all the little touches we always dreamed of. We can’t wait for players to jump in.” “Yooka-Replaylee is a celebration of everything we love about platformers – colorful, charming, and built to last,” said Michael Yum, CEO, PM Studios. “It’s games like this that deserve to be preserved, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this adventure with players everywhere in both digital and physical editions at launch.” More about Yooka-Replaylee Yooka-Replaylee is the definitive remade and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling, Yooka-Laylee, developed by key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games. New remixed challenges and old favorites await as you embark to explore the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy duo Yooka and Laylee once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there’s an even more expandable map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customization options? The favorite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better! Key Features: Refined Story: The events of the first game are relived and retold by the main characters, Yooka and Laylee. New sequences and plot points have been added throughout the adventure at key milestones, too.

The events of the first game are relived and retold by the main characters, Yooka and Laylee. New sequences and plot points have been added throughout the adventure at key milestones, too. Upgraded Graphics: With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favorite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favorite buddy duo has never looked or moved better. Brand New ‘Rextro’s Arcade’: The old minigames are no more! Instead you’ll jump into the feet of Rextro the dinosaur and undertake brand-new isometric platforming challenges for collectible rewards.

The old minigames are no more! Instead you’ll jump into the feet of Rextro the dinosaur and undertake brand-new isometric platforming challenges for collectible rewards. New Collectible Currency: Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine. Build Your Own Playstyle: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer. Navigate the World Easily: Yooka-Replaylee introduces a brand-new map and collectibles tracker, making it easier for you to traverse the environments, track NPC and Pagie locations, along with tracking their progress. We’re also introducing a new character, (book)Mark, who acts as your warp point and guide.

Yooka-Replaylee introduces a brand-new map and collectibles tracker, making it easier for you to traverse the environments, track NPC and Pagie locations, along with tracking their progress. We’re also introducing a new character, who acts as your warp point and guide. Revamped Controls and Camera: The buddy-duo now has access to their entire move set from the start of the game and can sequence the moves together a lot smoother than in the original game. This, combined with the revamped camera controls, makes Yooka-Replaylee feel like a more modern, snappier experience, while also directly addressing player feedback on the original game.

The buddy-duo now has access to their entire move set from the start of the game and can sequence the moves together a lot smoother than in the original game. This, combined with the revamped camera controls, makes Yooka-Replaylee feel like a more modern, snappier experience, while also directly addressing player feedback on the original game. Dreamy Orchestral Soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns, but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now, seriously, clean out those ears!