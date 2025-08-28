Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta gets a renewed, Nintendo Switch-exclusive release in early 2026

XSEED Games has announced that more Nihon Falcom-developed, Ys JRPG love is coming in the hopefully somewhat near future in the form of a renewed Nintendo Switch-exclusive release of Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta in early 2026.

The title, which directly follows the events of Ys X, features a unique party-based, strategic battles and exploration-oriented mapping system, is looking and sounding great with refreshed visuals and a newly rearranged musical score. Those who are into physical editions should appreciate the Day One Edition that will include various goodies such as an acrylic keychain/diorama set, a two-disc OST with 36 tracks, a set of five art cards featuring characters from the game, and a 21” x 14” cloth map of Celceta, which will retail for $59.99.

Check out some screens, product shots, and the announcement video below, and stay tuned for more coverage.

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta screens:



Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta – Announcement Trailer



XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that they will publish Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system in early 2026. Developed by Nihon Falcom, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta presents players with a core adventure in the long-running series—immediately following the story of Ys X—and adding the option to play while listening to the original soundtrack or a newly rearranged musical score. The game retains the unique strategic action-combat and robust mapping system encouraging exploration that made the original a classic. XSEED Games also revealed the Day One Edition, available through the Marvelous USA Online Store and at participating retailers, which includes a copy of Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta on Nintendo Switch™, a 3-D acrylic keychain/diorama set, a two-disc OST with 36 tracks, a set of five art cards featuring characters from the game, and a 21” x 14” cloth map of Celceta, all housed within an outer box with stunning artwork for an MSRP of $59.99. Experience a timeless chapter in the storied RPG franchise making its debut on Nintendo Switch™, filled with duplicitous schemes, treacherous geography, and secretive characters. As the adventure immediately follows the events of Ys X, and laid the groundwork for gameplay systems that would be seen in Ys VIII and beyond, Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta is a special opportunity to go deeper into the series’ history and see the evolution that continues to drive its remarkable longevity. Explore and map out your way across a dangerous landscape, taking advantage of a unique tag-team party combat system that allows for creativity and strategy. Seek the truth of Adol’s past against the musical backdrop of a refreshed soundtrack. Re-awaken the spirit of adventure, exclusively on Nintendo Switch™, in Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta. Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Key Features

Exhilarating Party-based Action: Strategic party battles challenge players to change their tactics on the fly, and allies can pick up new abilities in the midst of battle that can help them gain the advantage against powerful enemies.

Dynamic Exploration of a Dangerous Land: Celceta is a vast and mysterious land, filled with interesting people and thrilling adventures. Players can take advantage of a robust mapping system as they discover all the challenges and rewards that await.

Enhanced Musical Experience: The sweeping score guiding Adol’s journey through Celceta returns, along with a newly recorded, re-interpreted version, allowing players to choose their own auditory adventure.