Nintendo eShop Update – Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, Karate Survivor

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World – Hope you’re hungry for more adventure! Join Kirby and his friends in this enhanced version of the original Kirby and the Forgotten Land 3D platforming adventure, featuring three new Mouthful Modes, improved graphics and frame rate, and a new story: Star-Crossed World. The Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World game is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Nintendo Switch 2 players who already have the original game can purchase the upgrade pack to access the new features and enhancements of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.
- STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar – Originally released on the Nintendo DS system, this cozy farm life game builds on the original with updated visuals, new characters, an expanded story and voiced event scenes. Become a new resident of Zephyr Town, rebuild your farm, and spend each day nurturing crops and tending to the animals. Learn to harness the town’s unique winds to make farm life and travel a breeze. Then, gather your farm’s bounty to sell at your stall in the weekly bazaar. Forge friendships with a cast of charming townsfolk, fall in love and even start a family along the way! STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar is available now for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.
- SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance – The iconic SHINOBI series returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned to stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil to avenge your clan. SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance launches Aug. 29 for Nintendo Switch. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Pre-orders:
- Little Nightmares III – Join two friends lost in a frightening world not made for children. Play as Low and Alone, best friends since they found each other in this lonely place called Nowhere. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, sneak through hidden passages and watch each other’s backs. If they cannot find a way out of the Nowhere, they’ll be condemned to a fate worse than death. Play solo or with a friend online1 when Little Nightmares III launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch Oct. 10. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Welcome to the New World – The pink puff is back! More tracks from the Kirby and the Forgotten World game are available now on Nintendo Music2, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Gear up for Kirby’s return to the Forgotten Land with stellar songs like “Running Through the New World,” “The Battle of Blizzard Bridge” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Tetris® 99 49th MAXIMUS CUP – Here’s your second chance to earn returning Kirby themes in the Tetris® 99 game! Nintendo Switch Online players playing the Tetris 99 online mode can collect at least 20 event points per in-game theme to unlock previous themes including Kirby and the Forgotten Land for Round 1, Kirby’s Dream Buffet for Round 2, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for Round 3! Players who have already obtained a specific in-game theme will not receive a duplicate or new reward. The Tetris 99 49th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from Aug. 29 at 12 a.m. PT to Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- My Nintendo – Step into Family Fun – Animal Crossing x Crocs Sweepstakes – Ready for a new adventure, both in-game and on the go? To celebrate the launch of the charming Animal Crossing x Crocs collaboration, My Nintendo is giving fans the opportunity to win a stylish, nature-inspired prize package made for the whole family! For more information about the My Nintendo – Step into Family Fun – Animal Crossing x Crocs Sweepstakes3, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/ab6c4c03cadff26f.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Journey Sweepstakes – Make the most of the final days of summer! Enter for a chance to win a pack of exclusive themed goodies from Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Journey Sweepstakes4! Enter today – this sweepstakes ends on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f1dc43fa033da0a6.
- My Nintendo – LEGO Mario Kart Race to Win! Sweepstakes – Rev your engine and get ready to speed into fun with the My Nintendo – LEGO Mario Kart Race to Win! Sweepstakes5! Enter for a chance to win an ultimate prize for building and racing fans: LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart set (72037). Hurry – this sweepstakes ends on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/cf4b372d8794452b.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 2weistein in Elfland – Available Sept. 1
- 4 in 1 Bundle
- 40 Sports Games in 1
- Ash Pines: The Motel – Available Aug. 29
- Bad Cheese – Available Sept. 1
- Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree
- Bangman – Available Aug. 29
- Battle of Rebels
- BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary
- Cross Pix
- Death Mask
- Demonschool – Available Sept. 3
- Dogs Organized Neatly – Available Sept. 2
- EGGCONSOLE PUYO PUYO PC-9801
- Escape game R00M05
- Farming Collection – Available Sept. 3
- Flood Parkour Obby – Available Aug. 30
- Georgie-Yolkie 64 – The Furry Tale
- Glory to the Heroes – Available Aug. 29
- Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek – Available Aug. 29
- Greenveil Hike – Available Aug. 29
- Karate Survivor
- Knight Quest: Goblins Raid
- Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees
- Lost Lands X
- Ludo XXL 2
- Neko Bento 2
- No Sweet Looks
- Overpowered 1 – Mars Infestation – Available Sept. 3
- Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10
- Space Adventure Cobra – The Awakening
- Spot the Wrong Character
- Star Trek: Resurgence
- Sumorbit
- SUPER ROBOT WARS Y
- Super World War
- Ternox Games 4-in-1 Bundle
- The Nameless City – Available Sept. 3
- The Nameless: Slay Dragon
- The Wolf and the Blood Moon／オオカミと赤い満月
- Thief Simulator Mastermind Edition
- VARLET
- Voxelgram 2
- We Are Busy Digging A Hole
