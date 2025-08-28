Nintendo eShop Update – Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Switch 2 Edition, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, Karate Survivor

There’s a well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World, STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance, SUPER ROBOT WARS Y, BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary, Karate Survivor, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

