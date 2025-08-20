Catto’s Post Office review for PC

Platform: PC

Publisher: CULT Games

Developer: In Shambles Studio

Medium: Digital

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: T

It’s important not to overthink Catto’s Post Office. That’s important if you’re playing it – and, without getting too meta, if you’re writing about it, too.

After all, we’re talking about a game where you play as a cat that has to deliver packages around its small town.

That’s pretty much all there is to the game. You have the odd chore to do, but rarely will they take you more than a few moments to complete. You can also kick cans, knock over flowerpots, and scratch scratching posts. The whole thing will take, at most, an hour or so – and that’s if you really take your time. Go quickly, and you can probably finish in about thirty minutes. There’s no replay value. What you see with the game is what you get.

But focusing on how long it’ll take to beat Catto’s Post Office is kind of missing the point. It’s a short, cute game where you’re meant to just enjoy yourself for an hour, where the only mystery or plot point is why all of our eponymous hero’s friends have forgotten that it’s his birthday. Obviously you can guess where the game winds up, but the journey to getting there – however short it may be – is what you’re supposed to enjoy.

And I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy Catto’s Post Office. It’s one of the most good-natured games I’ve played in recent memory, and even if it was over almost as soon as it started, it’s still an extremely pleasant way to pass half an hour.

CULT Games provided us with a Catto’s Post Office PC code for review purposes.

Score: 9