Sony to reveal new PS5 details tomorrow

March 17th, 2020

by Paul Bryant


In an effort to generate some next-generation console headlines of their own after all the Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveals over the past couple days, Sony has planned a little technical showcase of their own.

Well, at the very least, Mark Cerny will explain the technology behind the console a bit more in-depth than previously. Maybe we’ll get a peak at the console design or form factor, who knows! Check it out on the official PS Blog tomorrow at 9:00am PDT/12:00pm EDT.

See the tweet announcement below.

