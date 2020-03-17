Sony to reveal new PS5 details tomorrow

In an effort to generate some next-generation console headlines of their own after all the Microsoft’s Xbox Series X reveals over the past couple days, Sony has planned a little technical showcase of their own.
Well, at the very least, Mark Cerny will explain the technology behind the console a bit more in-depth than previously. Maybe we’ll get a peak at the console design or form factor, who knows! Check it out on the official PS Blog tomorrow at 9:00am PDT/12:00pm EDT.
See the tweet announcement below.
Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.
Watch tomorrow at PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/bgP1rXMeC8 pic.twitter.com/BSYX9tOYhE
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020