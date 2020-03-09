PlayStation Store Update – Nioh 2, Covert, My Hero One’s Justice 2, Monster Viator

Another week, another set of quite diverse new PS4 releases on the PlayStation Store.
Nioh 2 leads the way with Sengoku-era monster hunting action, though of course there’s some lighter fare as well including Covert, Hidden Through Time, Neon City Riders and a number of others.
Check out the highlights below. See the live listing of the new content on the PS Store, right here.
Covert
PS VR — Digital
Recruited by a mysterious client, you and a partner take on a series of high-profile heists. Utilize gadgets to infiltrate the various facilities as the crafty Thief in VR and breach through security systems as the clever Hacker on a mobile device. Cooperation and trust will be necessary to sneak past guards, hack through laser grids, crack safes, and much more.
Hidden Through Time
PS4 — Digital (Out Mar. 12)
Embark on a colorful hand drawn journey of discovery through the ages! From missing dinosaur eggs in the stone age, to a king’s crown in medieval times, can you find them all? Discover, create and share worlds with your own hidden treasures in Hidden Through Time!
Jump, Step, Step
PS4 — Digital (Out Mar. 11)
Jump Step Step is a gorgeous and funny programming game with bonsai trees, a crazy robot and a broken rocket. Bob is short-circuited and goes mental. Please send him a series of moves to guide him back to his ship. Without your help Bob will probably tell himself to step on a spike and die.
Langrisser I & II
PS4 — Digital, Retail
You are the arbiter of fate in a world ravaged by wars through generations of heroes who battle for peace, order, or chaos. Command Ledin, Elwin, and their companions in their quest to obtain the Sacred Sword Langrisser and restore peace to a war-stricken land. Decide who your allegiance lies with in Langrisser I & II, remastered for modern consoles.
Monster Viator
PS4 — Digital
Unable to remember who he is, Culter is mysteriously able to communicate with monsters. He soon comes across Aira, a shepherd who controls monsters with a harp, and they set out together to uncover his memories. A fairy-tale like adventure with a legendary Hero with a thousand monsters, a Fountain of Truth, and a witch unfolds!
My Hero One’s Justice 2
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out Mar. 13)
My Hero One’s Justice 2, the over-the-top follow-up to the smash hit 3D arena fighter, makes its heroic debut! Make full use of characters’ Quirks as you clash head-to-head in epic battles across huge arenas! Includes a bonus for purchasing the previous game, My Hero One’s Justice: special customization item set for Izuku Midoriya.
Neon City Riders
PS4 — Digital (Out Mar. 12)
Looking for a 2D action-adventure mixed with super-powered urban gangs in a post-cyberpunk neon scenario? Take on the role of Rick, a masked vigilante who needs to explore the decaying futuristic Neon City in search of items, superpowers and companions to free the turfs from the four super-powered gangs’ claws!
Nioh 2
PS4 — Digital, Retail (Out Mar. 13)
Journey to 1555 Japan, a country gripped in endless warfare where monsters and evil spirits stalk a land of natural beauty and menacing peril. Hunt down your enemies as a rogue mercenary wielding the supernatural powers of the mythical Yokai. Can you survive the treacherous Sengoku era and the new and terrifying Dark Realm?
Super Destronaut: Land Wars
PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
Inspired by arcade classics, this new arcade experience mixes a first-person viewpoint with classic invader style shooting. Together, this unique mashup will test your skills across 30 different challenges.For a change of pace, try arcade mode which mixes different playstyles like combo breaker and snail mode!